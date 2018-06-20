Trump thug Corey Lewandowski made fun of concerns that a 10 year-old migrant child with Down Syndrome was removed from her family, thanks to Donald Trump's family separations of immigrants at the border - and Fox host Sandra Smith didn’t say a word.

Lewandowski, Trump's former campaign manager, appeared on The Story with Martha MacCallum tonight along with Zac Petkanas, a former senior advisor to the DNC, to discuss the Trump administration's separation of migrant children from their families at the border. Petkanas was appropriately outraged. But guest host Smith treated Lewandowski’s shocking cruelty as normal commentary.

PETKANAS: I read today about a 10-year-old girl with Down Syndrome, who was taken from her mother and put in a cage.

LEWANDOWSKI: Womp-womp.

PETKANAS: I read about a -- did you just say "womp-womp" to a 10-year-old with Down Syndrome being taken from her mother? How dare you? How dare you? How absolutely dare you, sir? How dare you? We have infants that are being taken from their mothers! … There is a reason why faith groups, there is a reason why 12 Republican senators sent a letter begging this administration to reverse this policy. There is a reason why the governor of New York is suing this administration to stop this policy. This policy is abhorrent. It is offensive to all moral people.

But it was not offensive to Lewandowski. He continued defending the policy, suggesting the 10 year-old deserved her fate.

