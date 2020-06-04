Laura Ingraham may have forgotten she once said (black) athletes such as LeBron James should “shut up and dribble” but when she defended (white) Drew Brees for speaking out against taking a knee during the national anthem, Twitter reminded her.

You may recall how Ingraham attacked James and Kevin Durant in February, 2018, after they criticized Donald Trump and called him a racist.

INGRAHAM: Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously … Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Oh, and LeBron and Kevin, you’re great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself, or as someone once said, shut up and dribble.

Yet, when Brees said on Wednesday that he does not support kneeling during the Star Spangled Banner because “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag,” Ingraham said, “He’s allowed to have his view about what kneeling and the flag means to him. I mean he’s a person, he has some worth, I would imagine.” She called criticism of him “totalitarian conduct” and “Stalinist.” Brees has since apologized for his remarks.

Acyn Torabi reminded us all of Ingraham’s double standard in a tweet that has so far received more than 91,000 likes and almost 40,000 retweets.

Laura Ingraham’s comments on LeBron James Vs. Laura Ingraham’s defense of Drew Brees pic.twitter.com/Ki3uvK02o2 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 4, 2020

Several professional athletes clapped back at Ingraham on Twitter. Here are some, via Yahoo Sports:

KD and LeBron...sHuT uP aNd DrIbBlE! Drew Brees...he’s allowed to have an opinion. I pray y’all see the problem there! 🖤 — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 4, 2020

I wonder what changed her opinion on the matter 🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/BWpz8hmB8a — Josh Childress (@JChillin) June 4, 2020