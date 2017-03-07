A general strike by women is scheduled for tomorrow, International Women’s Day. But judging from the comments on Fox & Friends this morning, you can be pretty darned sure no women will honor the effort by taking off from the “fair and balanced” network tomorrow.

At about 7:34 into her usual Tuesday Fox & Friends appearance, the subject of tomorrow’s “Day Without A Woman” came up. USA Today explains the action:

The organizers behind January’s March on Washington are using Wednesday as a day of action to spotlight the economic power and value of women and their contributions to society in paid and unpaid labor. Organizers hope to call attention to economic injustices women face such as lower wages, gender discrimination, sexual harassment and job insecurities. The day is also intended to push for gender justice, recognizing that trans and gender non-conforming people face equally compelling issues of discrimination and marginalization.

Ingraham called it “appalling” that some schools are supporting the strike. Naturally, that gave the Curvy Couch Crew a chance for a bash-the-schools detour. Ingraham called schools in support of the strike “another example of the left having burrowed into the academic establishment, from the administration on down.” Nobody mentioned that teachers and working mothers are on the front lines of the economic injustices that women face.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade cloaked his criticism as support for women. “I hang out in a lot of all-male locker rooms and a lot of all-male places. We do not need to be reminded of the importance of women,” Kilmeade said. “We think women are important, please work.”

After Ingraham assured the group she plans to work tomorrow, cohost Ainsley Earhardt asked what Ingraham will do if women at her company don’t come in. “Are they getting fired?” Earhardt wondered.

“I don’t know,” Ingraham replied. “I guess I would have to take that under advisement.”

“Just call a temp agency. Say, ‘Send me a man,’” Kilmeade quipped.

“Much like the Reagan air traffic controllers,” Ingraham responded. “We got to just fire them and move on. We’ve got a lot of people who want work.”

Watch it below, from the March 7, 2017 Fox & Friends.