Instead of owning up to why advertisers are boycotting her Fox News show and making a righteous apology to Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg for mocking his college rejections, Laura Ingraham is playing the victim – and whining about meanies on the left.

Ingraham never mentioned the boycott last night, nor the Twitter feud that led to it. She did, however, devote multiple segments to conservative victimhood. There was her opening monologue about “bullies on the left aim[ing] to silence conservatives.” She said not a word about her bullying of Hogg. We also got 7:28 of victimhood from the “Diamond and Steel” ignoramuses over their having been labeled as “unsafe” by Facebook (Facebook now calls the label "inaccurate"); a segment about a “suspended Marquette professor fight[ing] for academic freedom” and, at the end of the show, a preview of more conservative victimhood to come via a regular feature called, “Defending the First.” Amendment, that is.

Fox described the upcoming series by saying, “Ingraham promises to expose the enemies of the First Amendment, free expression and free thought, while showcasing those brave voices making a difference.”

Rather ironic, don’t you think, considering that it was the brave voices of Parkland students trying to make a difference about gun violence that Ingraham attacked. In fact, she quacked an awful lot like someone trying to silence free speech when she tweeted about Hogg, "Your 15 Minutes is Up."

Your 15 Minutes is Up: Perhaps if one stayed in school, one would know to use the plural.... “Parkland Student David Hogg in New Ad: 'What If Our Politicians Weren’t the Bitch of the NRA?'” https://t.co/sD58Z86exM — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 17, 2018

Unfortunately for Ingraham, advertisers are not viewing her as the martyr she fashions herself. According to Think Progress, more than a dozen advertisers have stopped advertising on her show. One more seems to have dropped it today.

I'm not a fan of advertiser boycotts. But let’s get something clear here: Nobody is threatening Ingraham’s First Amendment rights. It’s her show that is being targeted and nobody has a right to one hour of prime time every weeknight.

And it’s not as though advertisers are fleeing Ingraham because of her political views. It’s because of the abhorrent way she inflicted them on a traumatized teenager.

And one other thing: Ingraham's whine about being silenced is a classic case of projection. Not only did she signal her demand that Hogg shut up with her "15 minutes" comment, a few weeks before that, she announced that she thought LeBron James and Kevin Durant should "shut up and dribble." She played the victim after that resulting outcry, too.

Memo to Ingraham: Maybe you should try some of that personal responsibility you conservatives are always advocating for everybody else.

You can watch Ingraham act as though personal responsibility is for other people below, from the April 9, 2018 The Ingraham Angle.