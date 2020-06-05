Laura Ingraham now wants everyone to know she believes that LeBron James has the same right to political expression as Drew Brees. But don’t expect an apology for saying otherwise.

In Brian’s post last night, he noted the blowback Ingraham got after she defended (white) Drew Brees, who spoke out against taking a knee during the national anthem, despite her lecture to (black) James and Kevin Durant to “shut up and dribble” when they criticized Donald Trump.

On her show last night, Ingraham suggested her insult to James and Durant was justified but that her Christian magnanimity has superseded her original judgment:

INGRAHAM: Now an update on a segment that we brought you last night. I expressed concern that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees was being subjected to withering criticism for answering a question about what NFL protests might look like next season.

Now, he said the flag shouldn’t be disrespected and that he thinks of his veteran grandfathers and the civil rights pioneers when he hears our national anthem. Now, we noted that Brees also cited his deep Christian faith which of course teaches that everyone should be treated equally and with respect and we noted his generous contributions to charity.

Now, my defense of Brees led to an online course of people comparing those comments to previous comments I have made to Lebron James.

Now, at the time, James had said that Trump “really doesn’t give an F" about the people. Well, without dwelling on the nuance between the two instances, let me be very clear about what I believe.

We are all children of God regardless of our racial or political differences and therefore must be treated equally. Every American, every American has a God-given right to speak his or her own mind on any issue.

And I think in order to heal and shed light on gross injustices, our country needs more dialogue, not less. And we need more respect, not retribution.

Emotions are hot right now. And, unfortunately, in times like these, we often find ourselves – I know it’s easy to do, just talk past each other – but right now Americans, I think most of them are looking for reconciliation. That means politicians, police, and even cultural figures all working together, all of us.

Now, we're all human beings and we're on this earth for a very short period of time, when you think about it, and this is a moment when we should be listening and learning.

We can hope Ingraham means it when she talks about listening and respect. But the fact of the matter is her brand is hate and divisiveness.

You can watch Ingraham’s latest view about athletes’ political expression below, from the June 4, 2020 The Ingraham Angle.