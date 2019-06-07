One day after Laura Ingraham dishonored the solemnity of Normandy by mocking former Vice President Joe Biden, she sat in front of Normandy American cemetery’s 9,000+ crosses with Donald Trump and all but cheered on his disgraceful smears of Nancy Pelosi, Charles Schumer, war hero Robert Mueller, Pelosi’s American Congressional district and Biden.

Fox never tired of criticizing President Barack Obama for not being pro-American enough when he was abroad. As recently as December 2017, Ingraham whined on Twitter, “Obama’s Apology Tour never ended.” That’s an “apology tour” that never existed, by the way.

But Ingraham didn’t mind Trump’s vicious smears of American dignitaries while on foreign soil – and at Normandy American cemetery no less. She also found nothing objectionable in draft-dodger Trump smearing decorated Marine Mueller as a “fool” while getting his own facts wrong.

As petty, vindictive, boorish, juvenile and anti-American as Trump’s comments were, they were made at Ingraham’s not-very-subtle invitation:

INGRAHAM: We passed Nancy Pelosi as we were walking up to the stage earlier. She said some pretty harsh things in the last 24 hours leaked out from her caucus. She said, "I don't want impeachment. I want him in prison." Meaning you. How do you work with someone like that?

TRUMP: I think she's a disgrace. I actually don't think she's a talented person. I've tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done. She is incapable of doing deals. She's a nasty, vindictive, horrible person. The Mueller report came out. It was a disaster for them. They thought their good friend Bobby Mueller was going to give them a great report and he came out with a report with 13 horrible angry Democrats who were totally biased against me, a couple of them worked for Hillary Clinton.

[…]

Let me tell you, [Mueller] made such a fool of himself, because what people don't report is the letter he had to do to straighten out his testimony because his testimony was wrong. But Nancy Pelosi, I call her nervous Nancy, Nancy Pelosi doesn't talk about it.

Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, OK? She's a disaster. And let her do what she wants. You know what, I think they are in big trouble, because when you look at the kind of crimes that were committed. And I don't need any more evidence, and I guess from what I'm hearing there's a lot of evidence coming in. But you look, and then ask Nancy, why does her district have drug needles all over the place? It's the most disgusting thing what she's allowed to happen to her district, with needles, with drug addicts, with people living in the middle of the streets, with people living on the sidewalks. She ought to focus on that, because she's a disaster.

And she made a statement. It was a horrible –

On top of everything else wrong with that un-American classlessness, Trump had just unloaded a pile of horse manure on Fox viewers. Or, as Greg Sargent put it, “an incalculable absurdity, given [the Mueller report’s] incredibly damning revelations).” And “as Steve Benen shows, Mueller in no way backed off his devastating core assertions.”

But Ingraham didn’t just fail to challenge this disgraceful talk, she nodded in agreement as Trump spoke. The she pushed for more, while posturing as the one who cares about decorum abroad:

INGRAHAM: When you were overseas.

TRUMP: -- nasty, vicious statement, while I'm overseas. Now, if I made any statement about anybody, it would be like, why would he do that when he's overseas? She didn't want to -- she's a terrible person. And I'll tell you, her name, it's nervous Nancy, because she's a nervous wreck.

Um, Trump had just made statements like that overseas. Not surprisingly, Ingraham didn’t say a word. Instead, she moved on to prod Trump to add Biden smears to his screed against America:

INGRAHAM: On Tuesday Joe Biden once again downplayed the China threat at one of his town halls in New Hampshire.

TRUMP: He just doesn't get it. He doesn't get it.

[…]

INGRAHAM: How happy would President Xi be to have Joe Biden be the nominee?

TRUMP: He wants him. He wants him.

Fox News was in on the overseas hit job. During the interview, which had been pre-recorded, lower-third banners read, “TRUMP: NANCY PELOSI IS INCAPABLE OF DOING DEALS” and ‘TRUMP: JOE BIDEN JUST DOESN’T GET IT”

Watch Ingraham and Trump dishonor Normandy and the United States below, from the June 6, 2019 The Ingraham Angle.

(Transcript excerpts via Fox News)