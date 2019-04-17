Today, Fox News announced that Sen. Amy Klobuchar will follow Bernie Sanders and hold a town hall on Fox News. But she’s probably not the last Democratic presidential candidate to do so as town halls with Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Eric Swalwell and Rep. Tim Ryan are also reportedly in the works.

According to Politico, Klobuchar’s town hall will be held in Milwaukee on May 8 and, like Sanders’ town hall this week, will be hosted by Fox anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

Yesterday, The Daily Beast reported that Buttigieg is “in talks” with Fox to do a town hall; the Swalwell campaign “expect[s] to start discussions with the network soon” to set a time and place for a town hall; and Ryan’s campaign “has reached out proactively” to Fox to do a town hall.

Stay tuned.

(Klobuchar image via screen grab)