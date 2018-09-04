The first Senate hearing to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is beginning. Expect the Democrats to put on a show of resistance while effectively letting the Republicans steamroll them. Watch the live stream after the jump.

This morning in Republican steamrolling of Democrats, via The Washington Post:

Hours before the start of hearings on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, the lawyer for former president George W. Bush turned over 42,000 pages of documents from the nominee’s service in the Bush White House, angering Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, who issued what is certain to be a futile call to delay the proceedings.

This follows last week's crumple, via Bloomberg's Sahil Kapur:

Senate just cut a deal to fast-track votes starting at 3:45p today on 11 nominations—including SEVEN Trump nominees to be district court judges.

UPDATE: Fireworks have begun with Democrats demanding hearing adjourn and protesters have disrupted the hearings.

Video below via The Washington Post.

Image via USGov [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons