Today, Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky, who recently sued the network for sexual harassment, announced that she is leaving at the end of the week.

You may recall that in April, Democrat Roginsky sued Fox, its former chairman, Roger Ailes and then co-president Bill Shine alleging, among other things, that Ailes dangled a job as permanent cohost of The Five, only to have it vanish after she spurned his advances.

Roginsky announced her departure on her web series, The Clapback, but did not offer a reason.

“Hopefully you’ve learned words can cut really deep but you can also stand up to trolls, teach them something bigger and be the bigger woman," she said, as she wished her viewers good-bye.



Watch her farewell below, from the June 29, 2017 The Clapback.