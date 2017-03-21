Now that Fox News has decided it cares about Judge Andrew Napolitano’s unsubstantiated claims about British spies wiretapping Donald Trump on behalf of President Obama, the “fair and balanced” network has decided to make Napolitano the fall guy for its own sloppy relationship with truth.

From the Los Angeles Times:

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano is being kept off the air indefinitely amid the controversy over his unverified claims that British intelligence wiretapped Trump Tower at the behest of former President Obama. Fox News did not respond to inquiries about Napolitano’s status Monday. Napolitano was conspicuously missing from the network’s coverage of the confirmation hearings on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch — an event in which he typically would have played a significant role. He has not been on the air since Thursday. People familiar with the situation who could speak only on the condition of anonymity said Napolitano is not expected to be on Fox News Channel any time in the near future. Napolitano was not available for comment.

I suppose Fox’s regard for facts is better late than never. But let’s not forget that Napolitano made his accusations – repeatedly saying he based them on Fox News sources – several times and before White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer cited them in a briefing and caused an international incident. It wasn’t until there was egg on Fox’s face, so to speak, that the network got around to caring whether there was any truth to some very serious allegations being made by one of its own analysts.

And instead of taking responsibility for playing fast and loose with the truth, Fox is scapegoating Napolitano.

I’m sorry to say, it’s not a surprise.

Watch Napolitano get a friendly platform for his baseless claims below, from the March 14, 2017 Fox & Friends, via Media Matters.