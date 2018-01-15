We still don’t have all the answers about Jared Kushner’s meetings with the Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign and now there are questions about his and wife Ivanka Trump’s relationship with Wendi Murdoch who, it turns out, may be a Chinese agent.

From HuffPost:

U.S. officials warned Jared Kushner earlier this year that his friendship with Wendi Deng Murdoch could be used as a conduit by the Chinese government, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. Unnamed sources told the outlet that counterintelligence officials had warned Kushner that Murdoch, a Chinese-American businesswoman who was married to News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch, could leverage her close relationship with Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, to push the interests of the Chinese government. […] Among U.S. officials’ reported concerns was a proposed garden in Washington, D.C., funded by the Chinese government. The $100 million project has reportedly been declared a national security risk due to a tall tower that’s part of the design, which intelligence officials worry could be used for surveillance.

It’s worth noting that no one has been accused of wrongdoing.

But this entire family is intertwined with foreign interests, many of which are murky and disturbing.

Meanwhile, Ivanka Trump’s business ties in China have become more secretive since she began working in the White House. The Los Angeles Times reported in September:

In the months since President Trump’s daughter took her White House role of presidential advisor, public information about the companies importing Ivanka Trump goods to the U.S. has become harder to find. Information that once routinely appeared in private trade tracking data has vanished, leaving the identities of companies involved in 90% of shipments unknown. Even less is known about her manufacturers. Ivanka Trump’s brand, which she still owns, declined to disclose the information.

America First? Sure, so long as your last name is Trump or Kushner.

(Image of Ivanka Trump and Wendi Murdoch via screen grab)