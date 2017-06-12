Ivanka Trump, daughter of a man who makes viciousness a hallmark of his public persona, doesn’t seem to understand why America doesn’t adore her the way Daddy does.

Trump spent nearly 13 minutes taking softballs on Fox & Friends this morning.

And just like Daddy, she’s a big fan. “I join you every morning, just not on the couch,” she cooed.

Naturally, the delicate subject of the Russia investigation was handled with kid gloves. “My father felt very vindicated,” she said about former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony last week. However, she insisted, “At the White House and throughout the administration, we were incredibly focused on the reason we all went to Washington.”

Then why has Daddy spent so much time attacking Comey? Naturally, nobody asked such a touchy question.

Instead, cohost Steve Doocy validated her claim: “Sure.”

Trump went on to plug Daddy’s infrastructure scam. “There were a series of very important and big and far-reaching initiatives on infrastructure,” last week she claimed.

Well, not really. Here’s what Robert Reich said about the so-called plan that would line the pockets of the rich at the expense of the rest of us:

His “$1tn infrastructure plan”, unveiled last week, doesn’t amount to $1tn of new federal investment in infrastructure. It would commit $200bn of federal dollars over ten years, combined with about $800bn of assorted tax breaks to get developers to build things instead of the federal government doing it. And it’s hardly a plan. It’s not much more than a page of talking points. Worse, its underlying principle is deeply flawed. It boils down to a giant public subsidy to developers and investors, who would receive generous tax credits in return for taking on the job.

But Ivanka didn’t need to worry about anyone bringing up those pesky details!

Instead, Trump-friend and cohost Ainsley Earhardt helped promote this week’s Trump “theme”: workforce development week. She chirped: People think jobs, jobs, jobs! And that’s why you, your Dad, secretary of labor, you’re going to Wisconsin tomorrow to meet with kids that are taking classes at technical schools.”

“Apprenticeship, that’s the model!” Ivanka quipped. I’m surprised the three sycophants didn’t double over in appreciative laughter.

Then the daughter and adviser to the Bigot- and Misogynist-in-Chief feigned concern for women and minorities by claiming that lack of attention to technical schools disproportionately affects them.

“Training them today for the jobs of tomorrow!” Trump-friend and cohost Steve Doocy helpfully added.

Trump-friend and cohost Brian Kilmeade asked delicately whether it’s hard to focus on work at the White House.

TRUMP: It is hard and there’s a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I was not expecting the intensity of this experience. But this isn’t supposed to be easy. My father and this administration intends to be transformative and we want to do big, bold things and we’re looking to change the status quo. So I didn’t expect it to be easy. I think some of the distractions and some of the ferocity was, um – I was a little blind-sided by, on a personal level. But for me, I’m trying to keep my head down, not listen to the noise and just work really hard to make a positive impact on the lives of many people.

She just didn’t mention that most of those “many people” whose lives she wants to positively impact are her family and friends. Because just like our infrastructure, Daddy Donald is scheming to give billions to people like her at the same time that he takes away health insurance from millions of others. How do you think women and minorities feel about that, Ivanka?

But unlike on Twitter, Ivanka didn’t have to worry about anyone on Fox messing up her posturing.

Earhardt, who had murmured sympathetically as Ivanka spoke, moved on to a happier subject: her father’s recent foreign trip. “What are some of the highlights from that trip?” Earhardt “asked.”

“That was an incredible trip!” Trump gushed. “It was wildly successful…historic nature…the leadership that my father showed!...deeply meaningful.”

Just in case you think she’s not a chip off the old block.

Get out your tiny violin for Ivanka Trump as you watch her below, from the June 12, 2017 Fox & Friends.