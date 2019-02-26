It’s hard to think of anyone who has benefitted from handouts more than totally unqualified presidential advisers Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Yet First Daughter Trump gave us her “woman of the people” view that “a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want.” Spoiler alert: She’s wrong.

Fox News has put out a clip from Ivanka’s upcoming interview with another super-rich populist, host Steve Hilton. At least Hilton worked for his money. Ivanka, on the other hand, got hers by virtue of being “Daddy’s little girl.” Kushner likewise had everything given to him on a silver platter. In the kind of meritocracy Ivanka claimed to endorse, neither she nor her husband would be White House advisers as neither has anything close to a legitimate qualification, other than birth (Ivanka) or marriage (Jared).

Even worse, Ivanka has pocketed millions from the Trump D.C. hotel which hosts international guests visiting the White House.

But to listen to Ivanka on the subject of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ Green New Deal, which guarantees jobs to Americans, Daddy’s little girl must be very unhappy not to have been able to struggle her way through a low-paying job:

TRUMP: I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something. I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get. So I think this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where there’s the potential for upward mobility.

Princess Trump is as ignorant as she is tone deaf. A recent poll found that a plurality of respondents agree with the Green New Deal as a whole and 78% said a federal jobs guarantee was important. A majority of Americans also support raising the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15.00 an hour.

But guess what, Princess? There’s a very easy way for you to find the happiness you think everyone else wants: Leave the White House and go to work as a waitress or Walmart sales associate.

Until you’ve traveled the path you espouse for the rest of us, spare us your “thoughts” on the subject.

Watch Ivanka Trump do a great Marie Antoinette impression below, from her upcoming March 3, 2019 interview on The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.