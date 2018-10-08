Recently, Megyn Kelly has been sounding a lot like her old Fox News self while discussing the allegations of sexual assault and drunkenness against Brett Kavanaugh. Coincidentally, it has been reported that NBC wants to be rid of her.

On Friday, Page Six reported, “Megyn Kelly’s days may be numbered at NBC” and that “Network veterans are counting down until the Today show host is off their airwaves.” (It’s the first video below)

That might explain Kelly’s hammy behavior that has been rather supportive of Kavanaugh. At Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit last week (the second video below), Kelly called the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing into Christine Blasey Ford’s accusations against Brett Kavanaugh was “a farce” because there was “no neutral arbiter” to determine the facts.

Yet when asked if there was a question she would have liked to have seen asked of either Kavanaugh or Blasey Ford, Kelly said she couldn’t think of any but quickly moved on to praise prosecutor Rachel Mitchell, the Republican who cross-examined Ford, for exposing her inconsistencies. “She racked up some points,” Kelly said about Mitchell. “She was pointing out this woman doesn’t remember a lot and she’s told inconsistent stories – she said she hates to fly but she’ll fly to Costa Rica and she’ll fly to French Polynesia” Kelly just happened to note, before adding that she thought the questioning “entirely appropriate.”

Funny, Kelly did not mentioned any of the blatant lies, distortions and absurdities that Kavanaugh told that Republicans let him get away with, at least no in the clip provided by Fortune.

The next day, back on her show, Kelly attacked The New York Times publication of a 1983 letter by Kavanaugh, offered as a glimpse into his life around the time of the alleged incident with Ford. Kavanaugh had depicted himself as a choir boy in his youth. But in the letter, he wrote that he and his pals were “loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers.” (It’s the third video below.)

Kelly somehow ignored the inconsistency, claimed that line was merely “a joke” and that the letter would leave any reasonable reader “impressed at the responsibility of this young man.” Then she theatrically crumpled up the article and tossed it.

Kelly also went on a very Fox News-worthy tirade about the inconsistencies in Ford’s story (with more praise for Mitchell) on the October 1, 2018 Megyn Kelly Today. She even defended Kavanaugh’s failure to say he wanted an FBI investigation as a legitimate distrust of Democrats. However, she did acknowledge that her guest “was on to something” when he said he thought the reason Kavanaugh didn’t want an investigation was because he had told so many lies. (It’s the fourth video below.)

On Thursday, Kelly embraced the "men are victims" meme that we've seen on Fox, saying men don’t have “due process rights” in sexual assault cases because the justice system favors women.

At this point, I have no idea whether Kelly is truly looking to go back to Fox. And she still seems to dislike Trump, which could be a big sticking point. But otherwise, she sure is acting like someone who could fit in there.

See what I mean below.