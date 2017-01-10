This evening, the political world is reeling from the news that intelligence agencies are investigating unsubstantiated reports that “Russian operatives claim to have compromising personal and financial information about Mr. Trump.”

Buzzfeed has published the full report. It’s unverified but very, very damning and also very salacious. The Daily Beast explains:

The full document ... claims that Russian authorities sought to “exploit Trump’s personal obsessions and sexual perversion” to gain compromising material on him. The most explosive allegation from a source was that Trump employed a “number of prostitutes to perform a ‘golden showers’ [sic] (urination) show in front of him. The hotel was known to be under FSB [Russian intelligence] control with microphones and concealed cameras in all the main rooms to record anything they wanted to.” In addition, Russian operatives also allegedly fed "valuable intelligence" on Hillary Clinton for "several years." The Daily Beast has been unable to verify those claims.

But I have yet to see anything on Fox News about this tonight. Do you think there would have been any delay had any such report come out about Hillary Clinton, much less Barack Obama?

By the way, I'm sure Fox will get around to discussing this eventually, maybe even tonight. But when they do, they will probably have talking points from the Trump team to make their own.

Below is what I just caught on Tucker Carlson Tonight which was live, right before President Obama's farewell address.

Donald Trump graphic by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license.