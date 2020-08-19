Without any sense of irony, Laura Ingraham and her like-minded hate mongers whined that the Democratic National Convention was “sure as hell not interested in reaching across the aisle.” But you don’t need to be a mind reader to realize that the real complaint was that it was too Black.

You also don’t need to be a dog to hear the dog whistle. From the transcript, with my emphases added:

INGRAHAM: And the theme again, for the DNC is "Uniting America," which sounds so nice, until you realize as long as you deal with actually bringing people together. They're not interested in seeking common ground. There's no way. They're sure as hell not interested in reaching across the aisle. Obama never did. …

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE AUTHOR: Yes, they have a politics of unity. But it also includes a concealed disunity. They have a politics of inclusion, but not everybody is included. So, they don't make any effort to find genuine middle ground either in policy or in rhetoric. I mean, if they wanted to find a middle ground in rhetoric, for example, you -- they would say things like: Well, you know, we know there are all these riots going on in the streets, and of course, we don't approve of that, and we support law and order, but in this particular case, you know, they would, in other words, attempt to address the reality in front of us.

Instead, what they're doing is trying to create, economics call it an alternative reality, an alternative universe to get us to live in that. And in that alternative universe, all their forces are unified against us, against Trump, against the people who support Trump. Notice there's no effort to reach out to them. Notice there's no effort to ever find middle ground with them. There's an effort to stigmatize them and demonize them, and all the talk of unity cannot hide the fact that these are actually very vitriolic, hateful people.

INGRAHAM: They hate most, most people in Middle America, they hate most people in the suburbs, they hate the fact that they drive big cars, have big families, don't want them to go to church on Sunday, but you can go out and protest and burn things down, no problem.

The complaints about not reaching across the aisle were really an excuse for Ingraham and co. to spend rest of the segment laying their hate on Democrats, suggesting they are a threat to America, in this case, with a decidedly racial tinge.

Our regular reader, Eyes on Fox, clipped a video of the “highlights”:

Before playing a clip from the convention, Ingraham sneered that guest Raymond Arroyo had “noticed” that the convention “was messaging to radicals” by giving them what amounted to “the early red carpet at the Oscars.” By coincidence, every “radical” in her clip was Black.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, you noticed something in the build-up. Like, it's like the early red carpet at the Oscars. You know, we had Eva Longoria there. So, it's like the early red carpet. And you noticed that it was messaging to radicals.

Arroyo, you may recall, is the Catholic Trump sycophant who helped Ingraham smear Americans at the Normandy cemetery last year.

Arroyo, a Fox News contributor, "quipped," “Laura, that was the feel-good part of a program.”

Later, Arroyo predicted the convention will bomb in the ratings. “But the most interesting thing to me is they're trying to depict and frame Joe Biden as a decent man, a good man, a moral man, a good man, a decent, respectful, normal man,” Arroyo said scornfully.

That was little more than a pretext to attack Biden for doing an interview with Cardi B. Ingraham was so gleeful over her upcoming jeers, she could not talk without laughing before playing a clip from it. I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that Cardi B is a woman of color, too.

Afterward, Arroyo commented, “He’s attached himself in a vain quest, I guess, for African American votes and young voters. He is attaching himself to someone who definitely does go low, admittedly, and probably one of the purveyors of a debased culture. If I had to name two or three people, she would be on that list.

Yes, if only Biden had appeared in a video boasting about grabbing women by the p***y, Arroyo and Ingraham would have been cheering for him, I’m sure.

You can watch it below, from the August 17, 2020 The Ingraham Angle, via Eyes on Fox.