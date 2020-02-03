Today, both sides make their closing arguments in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. While his acquittal is all but certain, there is the possibility that a few Democrats may vote with the Republicans.
You can rest assured that even one partial acquittal from a Democrat would prompt Republican cries about “bipartisan” “exoneration.” Meanwhile, you can watch the arguments below, via C-Span.
Correction: This is Day 11 of the impeachment trial, not Day 10, as was originally stated.
Eyes On Fox
Most of my tweets now carry the hashtag #DemocracyIsDead.
truman
As the GOPiggy Senators line up to kiss the royal ass of Mango Mussolini, it will embolden him further. The current Senate will never remove him from office no matter how heinous the offense.
The nation that the Founding Fathers contemplated will no longer exist if Mango and Mitch are in office for four more years.
Kevin Koster
I note that Justin Amash supported the impeachment in the House, and openly did so until other House Republicans forced him to switch his status to “independent”. If the Right Wing wants to play games about somehow their angry acquittal being “bipartisan” then they can deal with the fact that the impeachment was also bipartisan. The only difference is that the Dems don’t hound people out of their party – the Drew situation was one where he openly stated that he wanted to do jump sides.
And let’s keep in mind – no matter what the Right Wing does here, the Pence White House was impeached. Period. Full Stop. Every history that gets written about this miserable epoch (and there will be plenty of misery to cover) will include the note that Pence’s childish spokesman got himself impeached by trying to goon it up over a nonsense conspiracy theory.
Anonymous
I haven’t been able to watch the trial this morning, but I had hoped the House managers would bear down on the split between Republicans who think Trump was ‘ wrong’ and those who still support the Trump story that everything was perfect. What do the former make of the latter? Do they see they are on the same slippery slope, simply somewhat higher up than the hard core Trump cultists? Trump bears responsibility not just for his sins but also his inability to confess them.
Ellen
Jeffries: “We have proved the president committed grave offenses against the Constitution.” And the GOP doesn’t care.
Ellen
This is just so tragic to me.