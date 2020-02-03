Today, both sides make their closing arguments in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. While his acquittal is all but certain, there is the possibility that a few Democrats may vote with the Republicans.

You can rest assured that even one partial acquittal from a Democrat would prompt Republican cries about “bipartisan” “exoneration.” Meanwhile, you can watch the arguments below, via C-Span.

Share your thoughts and observations below.

Correction: This is Day 11 of the impeachment trial, not Day 10, as was originally stated.