We've got this afternoon's hearing with Tim Morrison, a National Security Counsel official, and Kurt Volker, a former envoy to Ukraine, streaming after the jump. Watch it with us or just share your thoughts on the proceedings.

This morning, we heard from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official, and Mike Pence aide Jennifer Williams, each of whom were on Donald Trump's call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The hearing is due to resume shortly. I'll be sharing my thoughts and observations in the comments section.

The video below is via The Washington Post.

