We've got this afternoon's hearing with Tim Morrison, a National Security Counsel official, and Kurt Volker, a former envoy to Ukraine, streaming after the jump. Watch it with us or just share your thoughts on the proceedings.
This morning, we heard from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council official, and Mike Pence aide Jennifer Williams, each of whom were on Donald Trump's call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The hearing is due to resume shortly. I'll be sharing my thoughts and observations in the comments section.
The video below is via The Washington Post.
After watching Fox News all morning, I switched to MSNBC to see what they have to say.
I’m sure the usual GOP Trumpers will be on Fox News prime time yelling “witch hunt” and “undoing the election” while distracting from Trump’s very obvious corruption.
I’ve been watching the Fox News commentary which is basically “no grounds for impeachment,” including Ken Starr.
I thought the Republicans were obnoxious but at the risk of sounding like a professional pundit, I didn’t get the sense any needle moved from today’s testimony. It may be that the slow accumulation of damning material steadily moves the needle. Because despite the GOP stunts, they did nothing to discredit Vindman. He got two rounds of applause. One in the middle of his testimony and one at the end.