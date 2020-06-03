Sean Hannity’s 20-year marriage officially ended a year ago, reports Page Six.
From Page Six (H/T Richard W.)
Hannity, 58, and former journalist Rhodes, 57, were married in 1993 and have two children, a son, Patrick, and a daughter, Merri Kelly.
Friends of the former couple say they have been legally divorced for more than a year and separated many years prior to that, but kept it under wraps.
According to Page Six, the split is amicable and neither has become involved with a new partner.
So why is this becoming public now? I don’t care about Hannity’s personal life but I do care about how it may bear on his broadcasts. I would not be surprised if someone connected with Trump is a new squeeze.
(Hannity image via screen grab)
Jimmy Jones commented 2020-06-03 20:58:32 -0400 · Flag
I understand she was tired of him cheating on her and gave him an ultimatum.
He had to choose between her and Trump.
Eyes On Fox commented 2020-06-03 20:15:40 -0400 · Flag
I saw this and passed it by. Divorce sucks.
I’m more concerned I just saw Bill Bennett say there is no systemic racism in America. Martha McCallum deadpanned. I vomited in my mouth.
No we segue to Tucker Carlson showing more of his ‘blacks behaving badly’ white nationalist obsession. This on the heals of live reports during McCallum’s show of nothing but peaceful protests.
Of s—t… Tucker’s claiming the NYT is fine with white people being murdered… CNN condones dogs being tortured… excuse me while I change channels…
Lamont Bradley commented 2020-06-03 14:58:19 -0400 · Flag
Probably Hope Hicks.