Sean Hannity’s 20-year marriage officially ended a year ago, reports Page Six.

From Page Six (H/T Richard W.)

Hannity, 58, and former journalist Rhodes, 57, were married in 1993 and have two children, a son, Patrick, and a daughter, Merri Kelly.

Friends of the former couple say they have been legally divorced for more than a year and separated many years prior to that, but kept it under wraps.

According to Page Six, the split is amicable and neither has become involved with a new partner.

So why is this becoming public now? I don’t care about Hannity’s personal life but I do care about how it may bear on his broadcasts. I would not be surprised if someone connected with Trump is a new squeeze.

(Hannity image via screen grab)