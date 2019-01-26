Sean Hannity reached new levels of sycophancy tonight as he insisted that despite all obvious evidence to the contrary, Donald Trump did not cave to Nancy Pelosi when he agreed to her demand to re-open the government without funding for a border wall.

Even Trump worshiper Lou Dobbs acknowledged on Fox Business that Pelosi had “whipped” Trump. As Ezra Klein put it, “Today, Trump buckled, agreeing to reopen the government in exchange for absolutely nothing, just days after he agreed to Pelosi’s demand to postpone the State of the Union.”

But Trump’s Bedtime Bestie and permanent brown noser Hannity told viewers with a straight face tonight that Trump had come out a winner:

HANNITY: Numerous Democrats, both in the House and the Senate, for the last two weeks, they have been speaking to their Republican colleagues. They have been asking them to broker this three-week opportunity to support the wall and negotiate other … issues like DACA and DREAMers. They’ve been begging their Republican colleagues to make that deal with the president. So the president – well, he showed leadership, rose above the partisan bickering in the swamp, offering relief to federal workers, all while sticking to his commitment to secure our border.

Now, the president was very clear: no ambiguity. In three weeks, if Congress cannot do their job, secure a deal to protect our borders, then the president will do what he lawfully has the right to do and that’s declare a national emergency and he will be building the wall with funds that he allocates, most likely from the Defense Department.

Newsflash for Seanie-Pooh: That move would probably be even less popular than the shutdown.

“He’s standing up for life versus death,” Hannity blithered on about his beloved. And he dubiously claimed that there’s a group of Democrats who “want the wall as well but they’re just not telling [Democratic leaders] Schumer and Pelosi.”

“And anyone out there, by the way, thinking President Trump caved today, you don't really know the Donald Trump I know. He, right now, holds all the cards," Hannity said, with a straight face.

Watch Hannity deny reality below, from the January 25, 2019 Hannity.