Sean Hannity earned his keep as Trump Security Blanket in Hanoi last night when he showed up at the press conference and asked a “question” to show the world that Donald Trump’s humiliating failure at the North Korea summit was really a Reaganesque win!

It’s pretty clear that Hannity was sent to Hanoi specifically to hold the hand of his Bedtime BFF and, as Politico put it, to make sure the summit gets portrayed as a smashing success in prime time:

While thousands of journalists traipse across the world to cover major presidential events, it is rare for opinion hosts to make such trips. But it's become standard practice in the Trump era, as the president has personally invited friendly figures such as Hannity to accompany him on international forays…

Let’s not forget that Hannity even gushed over Trump’s Helsinki press conference, where he openly sided with Vladimir Putin over the U.S. Trump surely hasn’t forgotten.

After the embarrassing collapse of Trump's summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, and after a day of damaging revelations from long-time attorney, Michael Cohen, in a House Oversight Committee hearing, it just so happened that Hannity, like a Trump-era Jeff Gannon (Remember him?), showed up at Trump’s Hanoi presser following the sudden end to the North Korea summit.

Trump claimed to be surprised to see Hannity there. It’s not in the video below but the White House transcript correctly reveals that Trump interrupted his response to the second question (from Fox’s John Roberts) to recognize his security blanket:

TRUMP: Oh, look, we have a gentleman nobody has ever heard of. Sean Hannity — what are you doing here, Sean Hannity? Should we let him do a question? I don’t know.

I’m sure everybody was on the edge of their seats wondering if Trump would take a question from Hannity. And surprise! Hannity was called on immediately following the reply to Roberts. Hannity disingenuously introduced himself by saying, “I work in radio and TV” without mentioning that he’s also known as Trump’s “unofficial chief of staff.”

Then came the “question”:

HANNITY: Mr. President, thank you. Mr. Secretary [Mike Pompeo] good to see you. Mr. President, if you could elaborate a little bit more. We have some history: President Reagan walked away in Reykjavik. A lot of condemnation at the time and it ended up working out very well in the end for the United States. Was this mostly your decision or - and what message would you want to send Chairman Kim as he’s listening to this press conference about the future and your relationship?

Watch the role playing below, from Trump’s Hanoi press conference that took place on February 28, 2019, at about 2:22 PM Indochina Time, via Contemptor.