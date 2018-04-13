Poor Sean Hannity. Just as he’s losing his grip on the top ratings spot – to Rachel Maddow no less! – former FBI Director James Comey is going on a Trump-shredding book tour that excludes the Hannity show. Comey will be visiting The Rachel Maddow Show, however.

That means one thing to a bullyboy Trump lickspittle: Crank up the smears. Since this is Hannity doing the smearing, truth and honesty were optional.

On Wednesday night, Hannity attacked Comey for comparing Trump to a mob boss in the soon-to-be-released book. Comey was referring to Trump’s personal conduct, such as demands for loyalty over morality and truth. Comey was not accusing Trump of engaging in mobster criminal behavior. But Hannity conveniently twisted the truth in order to launch into a diatribe about – you guessed it! – the “Clinton crime family.” Hannity also falsely accused Comey of saying he thinks Trump is a mob boss.

HANNITY: I guess since Comey, if he’s going to use the sweeping analogy, I’ve decided tonight we’re going to use the Comey standard, I call it, and make some comparisons of our own. If Comey thinks Trump is a mob boss, he is in his eyes, well, let’s talk about a family responsible for actual crimes. We’ll call it the head of the notorious political cabal, of course, Bill and Hillary Clinton. The Clinton crime family.

Hannity took a page from the Glenn Beck playbook and posted a large graphic with lines from the Clintons to former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former Attorneys General Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, former Governor Terry McAuliffe and even Donna Brazile. Apparently, in Hannity’s world of service to Dear Leader über alles, just associating with a Clinton makes you a crook. And never mind that Trump cozies up to actual crooks.

But Hannity had more smears planned. He accused special counsel Robert Mueller of being part of “the Mueller crime family.” Hannity never identified a single crime Mueller committed, other than prosecuting some people Hannity claimed were innocent. Don’t hold your breath for any substantive examination of Mueller’s prosecutions. Facts and reporting are for suckers in Hannity world. Histrionics and demagoguery is what Hannity calls “breaking news.” Yes, Hannity actually called this monologue “breaking news.”

HANNITY: Knowing what we now know about what is obvious - deep state crime families trying to take down the president—again, staying with Comey’s analogy, aren’t you now glad that Trump fired Comey?

This is clearly a guy that has his own self-aggrandizing, arrogant agenda who himself should be under investigation, who lied to Trump, mishandled the FISA court system, maybe even lies to the FISA court judges, we’ll find out, leaked privileged government documents, failed to apply the law equally which should be everybody’s concern.

But even with all this mud-slinging, it couldn’t be more obvious that Hannity is still just dying to have Comey come on his own show.

HANNITY: I again I say to Mr. Comey, I’ll make you an offer you can’t refuse. Come on this show, you get the whole hour. I’m on 570 radio stations with 40 million, with 15 million listeners, promote your book. And I’ll ask you tough, fair questions that the American people deserve answered.

Memo to Seanie-Pooh: You’ve blown your chances with Comey. You have a much better shot at getting blockbuster ratings by undergoing the waterboarding for charity you promised – nearly nine years ago.

Watch Hannity’s crazed ranting below, from the April 11, 2018 Hannity.

(Transcript excerpts via FoxNews.com, with copy edits added)