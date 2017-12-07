Sean Hannity’s dangerous war on the FBI reached new lows tonight as he and “legal analyst” Gregg Jarrett agreed that our FBI is a “secret police” “like the old KGB.”

The horrible exchange took place on tonight’s Hannity as the latest episode in his mission to destroy the Russia investigation, Robert Mueller and the FBI.

Media Matters caught the exchange, too:

GREGG JARRETT: I think we now know that the Mueller investigation is illegitimate and corrupt. And Mueller has been using the FBI as a political weapon. And the FBI has become America's secret police. Secret surveillance, wiretapping, intimidation, harassment and threats. It's like the old KGB that comes for you in the dark of the night banging through your door. SEAN HANNITY: By the way, this is not a game, this is not hyperbole you are using here. JARRETT: No. Ask Paul Manafort. They came for him and broke through his front door in the darkness of night. HANNITY: And if it can happen to him, Gregg – JARETT: It can happen to all of us. Absolutely. The FBI is a shadow government now.

As lawyer Jarrett must surely know, the FBI didn’t just up and raid Manafort’s home. The agency had its search warrant approved by a federal judge first. Funny how nobody noted that. Or do Hannity and Jarrett think judges are part of the conspiracy, too?

Hannity long ago proved himself willing to destroy our government for his own glory when he championed armed insurrection from lawbreaking rancher (and bigot) Cliven Bundy.

It’s disgraceful and inexcusable that Fox News continues to allow, if not encourage, this kind of rhetoric. The network never would have tolerated it coming from President Obama or his supporters.

