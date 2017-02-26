"Liberal" MSNBC is apparently about to hire yet another former Fox News anchor, this time Gretchen Carlson.

From Business Insider:

Gretchen Carlson, who settled a multi-million lawsuit late last year against former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, is in talks with MSNBC to join the network, sources familiar with the matter told Business Insider. A source familiar with the matter said Carlson's deal had not yet been finalized, but was nearing completion. Two others at the network, including a high-level source, corroborated the news.

While I admire Carlson's grit and integrity in suing Ailes, that does not negate the fact that she was a Fox propagandist par excellence. Also, Carlson is at least the third former Fox News host to be hired by NBC or MSNBC of late. There's Greta Van Susteren, already with an hourlong show on MSNBC and Megyn Kelly's NBC News gig is on the way.

Not mentioned in the Business Insider article is what Carlson's role at MSNBC would be. As a contributor? Host?

Meanwhile, watch Carlson freak out over a Festivus pole below from the December 10, 2013 The Real Story.