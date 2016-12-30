...many other Fox News personalities who privately believe Obama is Muslim but are afraid to say it publicly in fear of losing ratings. /4— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016
Deadbeat former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL), who has denigrated double-amputee Tammy Duckworth's war record despite never bothering to serve his country himself, went on quite the Twitter rant today accusing President Obama of being a Muslim.
From Walsh's Twitter feed:
For the past week, everybody has been asking again why Obama hates Israel. The answer is simple really: I think Obama is Muslim. /1— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016
I've been saying that for awhile now. It makes the GOP uneasy when I say he's a Muslim. It makes my radio stations uneasy when I say it. /2— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016
I say it because I believe it. Look, I know there are many other radio talk show hosts, many other members of Congress... /3— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016
...many other Fox News personalities who privately believe Obama is Muslim but are afraid to say it publicly in fear of losing ratings. /4— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016
And I think it explains Obama's hatred toward Israel and explains his weakening of America these past 8 years.— Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016
It's not complicated. /x
Although Fox News has not (to my knowledge) come right out and called Obama a Muslim, the "fair and balanced" network gave actor Scott Baio a friendly platform to do it for them. The network's personalities have also sent out a zillion dog whistles suggesting the same thing.
This is only the beginning. Expect a LOT worse leading up to January 20th, and then a complete feeding frenzy at the moment the Obamas are ejected from the White House and the Pence people immediately erase everything that’s happened in there since early January 2009. This is going to become far uglier before we see the other side of it, and people should prepare themselves for it.