It's not looking good for Georgia Democratic candidate for Congress Jon Ossoff right now. But plenty of returns have yet to come in.
Ironically, the Democratic candidate in South Carolina, Archie Parnell, did much better than expected.
Kevin Koster commented 2017-06-20 22:32:10 -0400 · Flag
Get ready for nonstop gloating tonight on Fox News, to be followed by multiple victory laps tomorrow there and on AM Radio. They were extremely worried that Ossof would win here, hence the massive spend by the GOP in a district they should have no issues winning.
Ellen commented 2017-06-20 22:17:46 -0400 · Flag
And now Fox News has called it for Handel.
Ellen commented 2017-06-20 22:09:34 -0400 · Flag
CNN has called the election for Handel.
http://fivethirtyeight.com/live-blog/georgia-south-carolina-special-elections/?ex_cid=538fb
Ellen commented 2017-06-20 21:50:30 -0400 · Flag
It’s probably over:
“I dug into the election day vote totals a bit more, and it appears that Handel is approaching the point beyond which mail-in ballots wouldn’t be able to erase Ossoff’s deficit. But we just won’t know until we see more election day votes from DeKalb County.”
http://fivethirtyeight.com/live-blog/georgia-south-carolina-special-elections/?lpup=19076007#livepress-update-19076007
Ellen commented 2017-06-20 21:44:36 -0400 · Flag
Ack, from FiveThirtyEight.com:
As we wait for the vaunted mail vote, Handel has a lead of more than 6 points. That’s a large lead to overcome.
http://fivethirtyeight.com/live-blog/georgia-south-carolina-special-elections/?ex_cid=538fb
