Donald Trump has received a post-election bounce in approval ratings - but they went from a dismal 34% to a pretty bad 42%. But pollster Frank Luntz, whom we have caught dissembling in the past, told Fox News viewers that “a majority of Americans have a favorable impression of him.”

Luntz appeared on the Your World show where host Neil Cavuto started the cheerleading as they waited for a statement from Trump. “He’s not president yet but he sure is doing a lot!” Cavuto said enthusiastically.

“Well, this is unprecedented,” Luntz said, sounding ebullient. “There is no president in my lifetime that has been as this active, talked to this many people, and this engaged, specifically in the economy, as Donald Trump.”

That, Luntz argued was “one of the reasons why Donald Trump’s numbers have come up so significantly in the last three weeks, that now a majority of Americans have a favorable impression of him.”

“It’s the first time since he began his campaign 18 months ago,” Luntz continued. “He’s at his high-water mark because they like what he’s doing. He’s proving to them that he’s serious, that these aren’t going to be the usual political games that Washington plays, and that he’s going to be more than their voice, that he’s actually going to take a very tough hand to the corporate community, and they like it.”

Trump may be at high-water mark but surely pollster Luntz knows it’s very low. The highest post-election poll (Bloomberg) has Trump’s favorability at 50%. Most of the others have him well below that. The latest, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that only 40% have positive feelings for him. 50% approve of how he is handling the transition.

Not surprisingly, host Cavuto did not correct the record.

Watch Luntz pull the wool over Fox News viewers’ eyes below, from the December 21, 2016 Your World.