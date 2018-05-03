As even Fox News hosts acknowledged Wednesday night, Rudy Giuliani had just caused a headache (at the least) for client Donald Trump by announcing on Hannity that he had reimbursed lawyer Michael Cohen for hush money paid to Stormy Daniels that Trump supposedly knew nothing about. But you would never know a thing about that from glancing at the homepage of FoxNews.com. UPDATED: FoxNews.com now has the news... now that Giuliani has "clarified" his remarks.

Below is the screen grab of the top of the home page as i write this. If you look in the search box in the upper right corner, you can see that there is no mention of “stormy” on the entire page.

But as you can see, there are plenty of other stories about the Giuliani interview:

UPDATE: Here is the latest FoxNews.com homepage:

