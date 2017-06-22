While everyone was paying attention to the special election in Georgia Tuesday night, Republican Ralph Norman vastly underperformed and barely won his special election in deep red South Carolina.

Vox explains:

It was going to be an easy win for the Republican candidate, in a district that has been deeply red since Mick Mulvaney, now the Office of Management and Budget director, won the seat in the Tea Party wave of 2010. […] [Norman’s Democratic opponent, Archie] Parnell lost by only 3.2 points, in a surprisingly close race. By contrast, in 2016, Mulvaney carried the district by 20 points and Trump beat Hillary Clinton by 18.5 points.

Furthermore, Vox noted, Norman has committed to joining the House’s most conservative caucus, the Freedom Caucus, “which has proved to be a thorn in House leadership’s side.”

But, not surprisingly, Fox host Neil Cavuto was all upbeat about Norman’s win and together they looked forward to screwing the poor and lining the pockets of the rich with big tax cuts and big spending cuts.

Cavuto did acknowledge that Norman’s race had been “closer than a lot of people expected.” But, Cavuto added brightly, “Still a W is a W.” As if all the troubles are now behind the GOP.

Cavuto quickly kissed up: “I like what you’re saying, ‘Let’s get to work.’”

Predictably, the discussion turned to Trumpcare. Norman seemed enthusiastic about the forthcoming Senate bill that will strip health insurance from millions while providing a massive tax cut to the rich. “As long as it’s meaningful [legislation] and people - it’s real when people can get lower deductibles, it’s affordable, the physicians buy into it, I think it’ll sell,” Norman said. He continued, “[People] just want to see something that’s real, something that they can identify with, and that is meaningful.”

That’s completely meaningless, of course. What Americans have seen of Trumpcare, they hate. But Cavuto didn’t mention that pesky fact.

Then, after a swipe at former President Obama’s “bad” legislation, (as Cavuto murmured approval), Norman got to the budget. “We can’t continue to kick the can down the road to raise the debt ceiling,” he said. “We’ve got to have some meaningful cuts that are not just in word, it’s got to be in deed.”

That was hopeful news to Cavuto. “So, in other words, you’re open to big tax cuts but offsetting them with spending cuts,” he prodded.

“Exactly,” Norman agreed.

Cavuto closed by saying, “Congratulations on your big victory. I look forward to seeing you in the well of the House very soon.”

Watch Cavuto and Norman lick their chops at giving more money to the wealthy at the expense of the poor below, from the June 21, 2017 Your World.