If Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton expected a softball interview on Fox about gun violence and school safety following Friday’s school shooting in Texas, he must have been quite disappointed.

Stapleton appeared on yesterday’s America’s News HQ show, presumably to tout his agenda for school safety (hint: gun control was not on it).

But rather than get straight to the campaign platform, anchor Leland Vittert started the interview by noting that Stapleton was skipping a Never Again Colorado debate on gun violence in schools and communities.

Vittert then asked, “As I understand it, you are not going to be at the debate tonight. Explain it for us.”

Stapleton’s response was vague. Stapleton: “I’m actually down in Colorado Springs and participating in a number of events down here and will not be in the Denver area tonight for the, for that particular event.”

Vittert was clearly not impressed with that answer. He responded, “Conceivably, if you wanted to be there for the debate and thought it was more important than whatever was happening in in Colorado Springs - we all make choices about why we go to things. It would seem as though it’s a political choice. Can you explain it for us?”

Colorado Springs is only about an hour away from Denver.

“No, I don’t think it’s a political choice,” Stapleton said. “As a dad to three kids - ten, six and four, I think that the sentiment that these students are expressing in the Never Again moment is incredibly important and I think their voices need to be heard. And as a father of kids who are all school age, it’s an unthinkable tragedy to send my kids to school and have violence ensue.”

“So I support their sentiment and I think that it’s really important that we do whatever we can to prevent these tragedies form ever happening again,” Stapleton claimed.

Vittert got in one more comment about Stapleton skipping the debate: “Noteworthy, perhaps, not support enough to show up tonight to their event but we’ll leave it there with your answer.”

Vittert moved on to ask Stapleton about his plans to prevent mass shootings.

The FOX News Twitter staff appears not to be impressed with Stapleton’s answer on skipping the debate. The tweet posted of the interview left out the opening, where he was asked about skipping the debate.

.@WalkerStapleton: "There should be.. an armed public safety official in all of our schools." pic.twitter.com/D1YWHgxft5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 19, 2018

Watch the remarks Fox edited out of its tweet below, from the May 19, 2018 America’s News HQ.