Before referring to women harassed by Harvey Weinstein and Charlie Rose as “chicks” and “broads,” Fox host Mark Steyn also used sexual harassment allegations against Rep. John Conyers to smear Rep. Maxine Waters – even though she had nothing to do with them.

Steyn began his eight-minute opening as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight last night with clips of reactions to allegations against Charlie Rose. Then he turned to Conyers.

“Meanwhile, in Washington, even Nancy Pelosi says Democrat [sic] Congressman John Conyers must face an ethics investigation for allegedly harassing numerous women on his staff,” Steyn said, sounding almost gleeful.

“We’d be remiss, by the way, if we didn’t revisit what our old friend, Maxine Waters, once had to say about Conyers,” Steyn added. Meaning, of course, that no Fox host should overlook an opportunity to attack a Democrat even when it's not relevant to the topic at hand and even when you’re using that story to posture as someone who cares about the treatment of women.

The details of Conyers’ alleged abuse are still murky. But that was no reason not to smear Waters for praising his integrity and support for women. Steyn played a clip of her saying, "You know there is a member of Congress who has been supportive of women for many, many years. He is quiet, he is competent, he is powerful but he has impeccable integrity of all of our issues. Give John Conyers a big round of applause."

"Give him a big hand and he’ll put his big hand all over you," Steyn sneered afterward.

"Across the country, it’s one Democrat after another now," Steyn continued. "It must come as a shock for those who still fancy Democrats the quote, party of women. Roy Moore’s starting to look kind of lonely as an accused person on the political right."

Actually, Moore has plenty of company among ex-Fox News personnel: Bill O’Reilly, Eric Bolling, Francisco Cortes, and, of course, Roger Ailes. Regular guest Donald Trump would obviously make a perfect companion for Moore, too.

By the way, Steyn was not the only Fox prime time host who used Conyers to go after Waters. Later last night, Laura Ingraham played the same clip of Waters Steyn had. “I’m giving him a big round of applause. Impeccable integrity,” Ingraham mocked.

I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that Waters is a leading member of the Trump resistance.

Watch the malice-in-the-name-of-women below, from the November 21, 2017 Tucker Carlson Tonight.