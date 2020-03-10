FBN’s Trish Regan wins the Most Unhinged Coronavirus Response On Cable News award for her seething distraction from Donald Trump’s epic failures at dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) contagion by suggesting all the problems are a Democratic plot to “demonize and destroy” Trump – just before she held herself up as a uniter.

Regan’s hate-filled rant against Americans would be disgusting enough in the face of a public health emergency. That’s especially true given that she ignored Trump’s bungling, his sabotage of the federal response (while he and/or his family possibly profited from delays in testing), his dangerous spreading of misinformation, and his using the crisis as a campaign event.

REGAN: We've reached a tipping point. The chorus of hate being leveled at the president is nearing a crescendo as Democrats blame him and only him for a virus that originated halfway around the world. This is yet another attempt to impeach the president. And sadly it seems they care very little for any of the destruction they are leaving in their wake. Losses in the stock market, all this, unfortunately, just part of the political casualties for them.

[…]

This is impeachment all over again. And like with the Mueller investigation, like with Ukrainegate, they don’t care who they hurt. Whether it be their need to create mass hysteria, encourage a market selloff unlike anything we’ve seen recently. Or whether it be to create mass hysteria in order to stomp our economy dead in its tracks. Don’t kid yourself. They told us how much they crave a recession as a way to get rid of Donald Trump!

This is not just dangerous divisiveness in a time of unease, it’s dishonest. Regan surely knows Democrats did not cause the market to drop. Nor are they the ones who spread the virus at the conservative conference CPAC.

Even worse, let’s not forget that a Fox producer approved this pre-scripted rant.

But wait, there’s more. Regan went on to posture as someone who wants to promote unity.

REGAN: You know, this is the time to be united. Not to be pointing fingers, not to be encouraging hate. And yet what do we see? We see the absolute opposite from the left tonight.

...

The hate is boiling over. Many in the liberal media using, and I mean using, coronavirus in an attempt to demonize and destroy the president.

While anyone not in the tank for Trump or his Fox sycophants can easily see through Regan’s deceptive machinations, the sad thing is, her followers will very likely eat it up.

Shame on Regan and shame on Fox Business.

You can watch this disgrace below, from the March 9, 2020 Trish Regan Primetime, via Media Matters.