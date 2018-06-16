2018-06-16 16:41:37 -0400

Not surprising to see a coward like Jesse Watters trying to sneer his way out of this situation, in the same way that it’s not surprising to see another coward like Greg Gutfeld try to score cheap points on the backs of immigrant children.



We should understand right away that the entire discussion is built on a false premise, one that the Right Wing is frantically waving in the hopes that most people will go along with it. Sadly, they’ve been correct for much of the time on this. The false premise here is that somehow the Pence White House is just following a broken law that the Democrats in Congress won’t help them fix, and that the source of this problem is “our broken immigration system”. And perhaps that if the Democrats would just be reasonable, they could get a solution for the DACA group and stop unfortunate situations like this one. Of course, this premise is a complete lie – and the people inflicting it, like Sanders and Watters, are fully aware of the blatant nature of the lie.



In reality, there is no law that states that children should be ripped from their parents and put in cages if ICE is investigating an asylum claim or an undocumented entry into the country. There are unrelated codes that have to do with how we deal with criminals – such as burglars, murderers, and others who present an actual danger to other people – and those do recommend that violent criminals be separated from everyone else as a matter of safety. But that’s not the same situation as what’s going on at the border, and everyone in the Pence White House knows it. Further, we NEVER had a situation like this one before the Pence White House decided to generate it. Not under a GOP president, not under a Democratic president, not under any version of the Congress under either party.



The current situation is the direct result of choices made by the Pence White House to treat immigrants as violent criminals and to brutalize them when they arrive, including by ripping their children away and putting them in detention facilities. Nobody forced Mike Pence to push this policy, and nobody forced Jeff Sessions to implement it, and nobody is forcing ICE agents to grab infants out of the arms of their mothers. This is entirely the choice of the Pence White House and they should own it. The fact that they’re ducking about it in public indicates to me that they’re aware that this approach is backfiring on them at the moment.



There are three reasons why the Pence White House has taken this approach, and they’re all fairly obvious – even to the point that various people in this miserable administration have openly copped to them. First, the intention is to make the immigration/asylum process so horrible, so risible and so vicious that the wave of people fleeing to the US from the south will turn toward other countries. It’s the same racist idea that goes with having the Border Patrol shoot undocumented immigrants. The point is to make an example of the people in the system, so that others coming this way will hear about it and maybe they’ll say “I don’t want that to happen to me or my kids”. And the Pence White House has admitted that they do intend this to be the reaction from potential immigrants. (At least the immigrants who aren’t Caucasians from Europe and Scandinavia)



The second reason is that the Pence White House is hoping to bully the Democratic party into begging for mercy for the kids and signing onto the racist proposed legislation that the Right Wing tried to inflict several months ago. Under that scenario, the Democrats would presumably be crying and wilting under the sight of what’s happening to the children, and would go along with the GOP’s notions of gutting the current immigration system and again turning it to favor Caucasians from Europe and Scandinavia. Sure, they’d allow some kind of limbo status for the DACA group that’s here, but they’d tell them they’re on their own and can’t have any of their family here, and they’d make things as difficult as possible for them – in the hopes that many of them would self-deport anyway. Currently, the Dems aren’t falling for this nonsense, and are instead making principled statements about the moral bankruptcy of the Pence White House and the GOP . This could change quickly after November if the GOP retains control of the Congress. In the event that the Dems fail to take either house, we will most likely see the Dems cave on some terrible Right Wing bill that’s even harsher than what I just described, since there will be no other options until 2021 and they won’t want to have the kids continue to suffer for another two years.



The third reason is that the Pence White House intends to use these images as positive campaign promotion. While the Dems will campaign on these images as examples of typical Right Wing savagery, the GOP will use the images to rally their base of angry White men. The test in November will be to see who actually shows up to vote. If the Dems stay home and say “We’re doomed. There’s nothing I can do. Why try?” as so many people are currently doing on Facebook and social media, the GOP will prevail. I agree with Erich that it is CRUCIAL for people to show up and vote this November.



And we should remember that it isn’t just the immigration issue that will be at stake after November. There’s also the Supreme Court and the judiciary, which the Right Wingers in the Senate are working to poison. And there’s the imminent major cuts coming to Social Security and Medicare – if the GOP keeps control over the Congress in November, you can time your watch to the big moves they’ll be making in 2019 – with over 20 months to make a giant mess before they’re really held accountable in another election. Remember that the Tax Transfer was only the first step in a larger plan. If they keep the Congress, we’ll see the next two or three steps before we get to the 2020 election, which will include the reduction of Medicare to vouchers and the slashing and means testing of Social Security benefits for anyone under 57. Do not underestimate what they will do. They already massively raised taxes on middle class union workers in Blue States – mine went up by thousands of dollars per year.



I would argue that Erich is actually understating the urgency of this fall. It’s not that 2020 may be too late. 2020 WILL be too late. People need to get off their rear ends and vote this fall, or they will have only themselves to blame for the fallout in 2019. Elections have consequences.