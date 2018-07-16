Remember how Fox’s “senior strategic analyst” and retired four-star general Jack Keane predicted this morning that Vladimir Putin would have a summit with “clearly the strongest” U.S. president he ever met? Well, what a difference a few hours and a joint press conference can make!

After gushing over Trump’s awesome leadership mojo on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom in advance of the summit, Keane visited Fox Business for post-summit analysis with Trish Regan. The two seemed nothing less than horrified at what they had seen from Dear Leader.

“I wanted to be saying something very different right now,” Regan said at the beginning of their discussion. “I wanted to see a strong president there making overtures, as he should, with Russia.” But, she continued, “Why is he suggesting our intelligence maybe doesn’t have their facts right?”

“Yeah, it’s a stunning and disappointing revelation here today,” Keane agreed. “The fact that he walked away from his intelligence community and did not stand behind them when they absolutely have the goods on Putin’s meddling in our election.”

Keane went on a long rant against Trump’s performance. And let’s just say Keane clearly didn’t think Trump looked like a strong leader at all.

“It’s just flat-out wrong,” Regan said of Trump’s behavior. “This was a sad day, this was an ugly day. … Very disappointing indeed.”

I don’t know why they were surprised, given that Trump has been attacking our intelligence community since before he took office; he has attacked the Russia investigation and just about everyone else other than Putin. As far as I’m concerned, the summit was exactly what I expected.