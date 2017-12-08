As Donald Trump’s rally to elect pedophile Roy Moore to the U.S. Senate wrapped up, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro could be heard saying, “Oh, wow!” apparently unaware she was being caught on a hot mic.

Trump wrapped up his rally in Florida with fake snow. It was a perfect accompaniment to his fake claim in the rally that he’s restoring the use of “Merry Christmas.”

But Pirro, a die-hard Trump lover, was obviously impressed. As the rally ended and the Hannity show began, we heard substitute host Pirro say, “Oh, wow!” shortly before, “Welcome to this special edition of Hannity.”

Pirro, who hosts her own show on Saturdays, seems to have a knack for getting caught on hot mics when she’s subbing for Sean Hannity. Just a few weeks ago, on November 22, 2017, right before welcoming viewers back to another “special edition of Hannity," Pirro said, “You know, you’re pissing me off” to some unfortunate staffer off screen.

Watch Pirro’s latest oopsie below, from the December 8, 2017 Hannity, via NewsHound Richard.