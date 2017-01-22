Fox’s Kennedy tried to be snarky and provocative at the Women’s March On Washington yesterday. But she was so asinine that the protesters just ignored her.

First, she mocked protesters chanting, “We’re all in the same boat, keep the boat afloat.” Then she said, “There are alligators in the moat.”

Next, she tried to start a “Let’s go Rangers” chant, referring to the New York hockey team in a city where the Capitals play.

Back in the studio with Neil Cavuto, Kennedy said that Madonna and Ashley Judd used their appearance at the rally before the march as a way “to become relevant again.” Other speakers used their appearance, according to Kennedy, as “a way for them to try to grab the megaphone and say incendiary things so they get a little bit of attention.”

As they discussed Michael Moore, who also spoke, Kennedy sneered “Why is he wearing a San Francisco 49ers hat? Is he the Colin Kaepernick of portly leftists?”

That prompted Cavuto to say, “Not nice.”

But Kennedy wasn’t finished smearing Moore. “Isn’t he Canadian? Can we deport him and Justin Bieber in the same bus?” Anyone who knows the least bit about Moore knows he was born in Michigan. It just shows you Kennedy cared more about her mean-spirited joke than in providing real information to the viewers.

Watch the “humor” that took the place of legitimate analysis of the protest below, from the January 21, 2017 Your World.