The Trump lickspittles on Outnumbered should call themselves the Cover Up Cabal given their oversized concern to see former FBI directors James Comey and Andrew McCabe prosecuted for daring to investigate the obvious crook in the White House.

On Friday's Outnumbered, the Cabal lamented Attorney General William Barr’s decision not to prosecute Comey for leaking memos but they licked their chops for the future prosecutions they feel certain are just around the corner.

But none was as obnoxiously authoritarian as cohost Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery. As I noted in my previous post, Kennedy mocked Comey as she read his tweet responding to Cover-Up Caucus Charter Member Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) threat, “This is the first chapter in the story of Jim Comey’s criminal culpability, certainly not the last.”

Later, cohost Katie Pavlich suggested that it’s only a matter of time until the U.S. can become a little more like Russia or North Korea and punish those who dare to put loyalty to the U.S. over loyalty to Dear Leader Trump.

PAVLICH: It’s important to also remember that the [Inspector General] report that we’re waiting for simply investigates and recommends prosecutions whereas John Durham is a U.S. attorney and he can bring charges himself.

KENNEDY: Very good point [unintelligible] distinction.

PAVLICH: The IG can give recommendations to the U.S. attorney in D.C. and then they make a decision. That happened with Andy McCabe, the former deputy -

KENNEDY (interrupting off screen): Lock him up!

PAVLICH: - of the FBI, as he was recommended by the IG to the U.S. attorney in D.C. for charges, for leaking information, classified information. We haven’t heard much about that. His attorneys are pretty confident they’re going to get away with it but that’s why there are two investigations going on here and that Bill Barr knows that the IG can’t push forward with charges for Comey

KENNEDY: And this level of corruption and abuse cannot be tolerated from any agency, directed at any administration from any party.

Earlier, Kennedy had derisively called Comey a nerd (as if she isn’t one). But as the segment ended, cohost Dagen McDowell made ramped up the personal attacks on Comey. “Comey’s not a nerd, that’s an insult to all nerds," she sneered. "He’s a Franken-phony."

Kennedy laughed contemptuously. Then she and McDowell made mock Frankenstein motions and noises.

Watch this disgusting display below, from the August 2, 2019 Outnumbered.