Fox host Eric Bolling has texted a dick pic to at least three female colleagues, according to multiple sources, HuffPost has reported.

HuffPost has kept the identifies of the women private but the publication says it spoke to 14 sources for its report. HuffPost also writes:

Reached Friday by HuffPost about the accusations against Bolling, a Fox spokesperson said, “We were just informed of this and plan to investigate the matter.” When asked whether Bolling at any point had sent unsolicited lewd or inappropriate text messages or emails (including an image of a man’s genitalia) to Fox News or Fox Business colleagues, his attorney Michael J. Bowe responded, “Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.”

Oh, and wouldn’t you just know that Bolling has been an outspoken critic of fellow dick-pic dick, Anthony Weiner? Just a few months ago, as HuffPost noted, Bolling told his Fox News Specialists cohosts that Mr. Weiner is “a sick human being” who seems “pathological.”

Presumably, neither of the two female Specialists’ cohosts had been recipients of a Bolling weiner.

