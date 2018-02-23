One can just imagine the 24/7 mockery and poutrage on Fox News had President Barack Obama been caught with written notes on how to express empathy for victims of a mass school shooting. But when it’s Dear Leader Donald Trump needing the crib notes, why, how dare the media cover it!

Guest host Trish Regan (recently seen blaming the Florida school shooting on the Russia investigation) started the conservative whine session by saying, “President Trump getting heat from the mainstream media over holding a note card with points during his listening session yesterday. … Why this obsession?”

Of course, conservative guest Brent Bozell never questioned for a nanosecond what it says about Trump that he would need written notes saying, “I hear you” and “What would you most want me to know about your experience?” Bozell was too busy falsely accusing the media of focusing on the notes and nothing else about the listening session.

BOZELL: They don’t care what Donald J. Trump, what President Trump thinks about anything. They don’t care what he does with anything. They care about only attacking Donald J. Trump. It’s an obsession that the press corps has with him. You understand now why … 91% of the coverage against Donald Trump is negative. Because they’re looking for anything – anything at all to try to attack him on.

Now, Trish, let’s think about this for a second: Who doesn’t use note cards? We all have used note cards. Every president has used a note card. Barack Obama spent eight years using teleprompters. … I bet you, you have a notecard on your desk.

Regan said she had “a nice packet of research” at hand, not a notecard. But, she added, “I get it but, you know, [Trump's notes] did say, ‘I hear you’ and I would say, in my defense, I haven’t written down what my responses should be to you...”

But before long, she was back on Dear Leader messaging.

REGAN: The media’s going after him because – well, they like it. They like to go after him. That has been their mission. That said, Brent, you know, this was an opportunity for them to focus, I would think, on what they want to focus on. This is an issue they’ve been passionate about: gun control. And yet, instead of focusing on that, they’re focused on that piece of paper.

FACT CHECK: This is either shocking ignorance or a deliberate lie from Regan. A quick Google search turns up these examples (of many):

NPR: Trump Backs Arming Teachers During Emotional White House Listening Session

CNN: Trump suggests arming teachers as a solution to increase school safety

NBC: Trump hears emotional pleas from school shooting survivors, families

ABC: Trump holds listening session with students on mass shootings

CBS: "I'm never gonna see my kid again": Parents, victims urge Trump for changes after shootings

Bozell, an ostensible media expert, did not correct the lie. Instead, he amplified on the smear.

BOZELL: And even if they weren’t looking at that piece of paper, no matter what the president said, they would have attacked him on it. The only thing that the president could say is, "I’m having martial law tomorrow morning to disarm America of 200 million guns." Only then would the media be satisfied.

Instead of challenging such an outrageous smear, Regan giggled.

“Wow,” she said, melodramatically, once she had recomposed herself after Bozell’s hilarity. “I guess, we’re kind of reaching a new low, right? I mean, the media’s always had its leftist bias but it feels as though during this presidency, it’s gotten worse than ever before.”

Watch Regan and Bozell point lying fingers at the rest of the media while engaging in vile, dishonest propaganda, themselves. It’s from the February 22, 2018 Your World.