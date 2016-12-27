Donald Trump may not know that Second Corinthians is not called Two Corinthians and I don’t know where Christianity endorses sexual assault, mocking the disabled or racism but on Fox News, Trump is almost as Christian as Jesus, himself.

On Monday, Fox & Friends host Abby Huntsman conducted a softball interview with Trump’s “spiritual advisor,” Paula White, also the Chair of his Evangelical Advisory Board. After working in a clip of Donald and Melania Trump getting a standing ovation at Christmas Midnight Mass, Huntsman asked, “How special was that moment with them walking in as being president-elect now?”

“Absolutely special," White replied. "What so many people might not recognize is that’s very normal for President-elect Trump and for his family to attend Church every Christmas. Christianity is such a large part, his faith is such a large part of his life.”

Of course, Huntsman didn’t ask why, then, Trump didn’t know about Corinthians. Nor how a supposedly devout Christian could behave as he does. Nor did she ask why the New York church Trump claimed to be a member of said he was not an active member.

Nor did Huntsman tell the viewers this little nugget of White’s history that indicates she may be soul mates with Trump in a less Christian way. From CNN:

White was part of 2007 Senate investigation into abuses of nonprofit status by several megachurch pastors and televangelists. The investigation ended in 2011 with no penalties or findings of wrongdoing.

Instead, Huntsman egged on White to tell us more about Trump’s spirituality. “You have known him for 15 years. Talk to us about how you both met,” Huntsman said.

WHITE: I received a phone call almost 15 years ago, and he was watching Christian television, and he repeated back to me literally, verbatim, three of my sermons on Value Vision, and we started talking about God and … how he was confirmed as a Presbyterian … The relationship grew over the years, and I’ve had the wonderful privilege of just not only being a friend, but a spiritual advisor and praying over him, his family, his staff … It’s been amazing to watch him just walk out his faith … I’ve had the wonderful privilege of being up at Trump Tower every single week because in the faith community, President-elect Trump not only embraces his own personal faith, but he’s not giving us just a position, but he’s integrating us with policy with positions with his administration … It just speaks volumes to say he’s a friend to us, and we are a friend to him, and he’s opened up his office and his life and his table and they’re so many people I’ve watched just literally hundreds of pastors pray over him, stand with him, advise him, he’s always taking the calls.”

Huntsman wondered how Trump’s deep faith might “be able to help him heal this nation?”

“He is a unifier,” White assured us, despite so much evidence to the contrary. “We’ve watched the businessman Trump already begin to bring together some of the greatest leaders to fix some of the hardest problems in America, so will he do with his faith … He’s one of the greatest leaders I’ve ever been able to experience.”

Again, Huntsman didn't challenge a word. Instead, she closed by validating White: “Some powerful words. it was great to have you here.”

Watch this claptrap below, from the December 26, 2016 Fox & Friends.