Virginia Kruta’s hilariously ham-handed “criticism” of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won a very narrow victory in last week’s Outrageous Fox Quote poll. But fear not, we’ve got plenty more where that came from.

This week’s nominees are:

Jesse Watters, praising Donald Trump’s immigration policies:

Because we don’t bring in some guy’s uncle from Zimbabwe.

Todd Piro's epic geographical fail as he tried to fear monger about a surge of homicides in Mexico:

The violence spilling across the border into Baja California.

Trish Regan, suggesting that Putin framed the Trump campaign by duping it into having the 2016 Trump Twoer meeting with Kremlin-linked figures in order to distract from the collusion with Hillary Clinton:

They weren’t paying for anything in that meeting, that meeting happened out in the open for everyone to see. There were security cameras, there were security guards. … If I’m Vladimir Putin, I’d kind of like the idea of planting some bread crumbs along the way that the media and the left will then go out to find, yet the dossier is not being looked at?

Trish Regan, validating Trump’s attacks on the press as “the enemy of the people”:

Putin wants to basically divide us and you get the mainstream media doing Putin’s job.

Terrence K. Williams, attacking Sarah Jeong:

There’s something wrong with them fortune cookies that Ling Ling is eating.

Cast your vote below. The poll will remain open until August 12, 2018 at 11:59 PM ET.

May the worst quote win!