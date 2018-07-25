Britt McHenry, who claims she was demoted at ESPN for being a high-earning white person, will undoubtedly have a chance to crusade against the oppression of white conservatives when she gets her new show on Fox Nation.

McHenry has already established her white, conservative-martyr bona fides. As The Wrap noted, she was in a viral video in which she “insulted the tow truck company employee's education and teeth, then told her to lose weight." She was suspended for a week by ESPN as a result. When she was later demoted, she tweeted (then deleted) a claim that she was demoted because she was “white & I made too much.”

According to The Wrap, McHenry will have her own show on Fox’s 24-hour streaming service, Fox Nation. It's due to launch in the fourth quarter of 2018. She will also appear regularly on Fox Radio.

I’ll bet Tucker Carlson books her before long.

See the kind of person Fox is hiring below, in the viral video of McHenry attacking a tow truck employee, via MSNBC’s April 17, 2015 Morning Joe.