Fox & Friends (of Donald Trump) called on a pal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to do some prebuttal of his testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee this week and for a bit of bashing of the Russia investigation.

“I do believe this is a witch hunt,” said guest Brian Darling, former counsel to the Senate Judiciary Committee and a former employee of Sessions. “It’s a fishing expedition, and it’s all politics by the Democrats.”

Darling claimed that even Democrats “know” Sessions is “a good man” and would not “have a bad word to say about Jeff Sessions” if asked in private.

“Yeah, but you know what happens when you inject politics into things, Brian,” cohost Steve Doocy agreed.

Nobody mentioned the fact that Sessions' behavior has looked suspicious. He had repeated contact with Russian Ambassador (and probable Russian spy) Sergey Kislyak which Sessions then forgot about both in testimony during his confirmation hearing and on his security clearance forms.

Instead, Darling groused, “Do we really think that Jeff Sessions colluded with the Russians to fix the election? No, nobody believes that. So what are we doing? And the Senate is supposed to be investigating collusion by the Russians or Russian interference.”

As for Sessions’ meeting with Kislyak, Darling scoffed, “Is this really a big deal?” Naturally, neither of the two Fox & Friends cohosts thought so.

Darling went on to suggest that the Russia investigation should be investigating collusion, only. “I mean, we’re talking about the potential obstruction of justice,” Darling complained. “That’s not what we’re supposed to be investigating. We’re supposed to be investigating collusion.”

Cohost Brian Kilmeade gave Darling a stamp of approval: “I hear you, I hear you,” Kilmeade said sypathetically.

