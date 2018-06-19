As outrage mounts against Donald Trump’s ripping of immigrant children from their parents, Fox News seems determined to focus on demonizing former FBI Director James Comey instead.

For the second day in a row, a Congressional hearing on the Department of Justice’s IG report on the handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation is pre-empting regular programming. During the day, that happens to be mostly news programming, as opposed to opinion programming. Coincidentally, airing a hearing helps Fox avoid covering other actual news during that time slot. It also just so happens that the big news, except on Trump TV, is about the rising backlash against Trump’s family separations.

Here are screen grabs from the three cable news networks taken moments before I began this post:

On FoxNews.com, the top story is Comey. Family separations are not mentioned. A small headline on the sidebar, underneath two stories about attacks on the FBI and DOJ, euphemistically reads, "Trump, Democrats in war of words over immigration policy."

Meanwhile, the scandal is growing, not subsiding. Approximately two-thirds of American voters (though only 35% of Republicans) oppose Trump’s separation of immigrant children and parents.

Outrage is also being aimed at Fox News:

Let me officially join @SethMacFarlane in saying I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews. This bullshit is the opposite of what #ModernFamily stands for. https://t.co/dnvIbgoIyA — Steve Levitan (@SteveLevitan) June 19, 2018

People don’t want to deal with the fact that when you work for any part of Fox you are supporting a family which has made billions lying and manipulating our citizens for their personal financial gain. Now that includes supporting the kidnapping of children. That’s your boss. https://t.co/mCKnOeXQzX — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 19, 2018

If as an editorial policy @FoxNews said it was wrong to hold children hostage to get a wall Trump would adjust his approach to this issue. There is no doubt the Murdoch family has the power to change this conversation. https://t.co/arbHTSDKQF — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 19, 2018

No wonder Fox is trying to avoid the subject!