Either a headline writer at FoxNews.com doesn’t know the definition of the word “spiel” or someone was taking a swipe at Donald Trump’s planned prime time address tomorrow night defending his #TrumpShutdown stunt.

Eagle-eyed reader Andrew S. captured this headline at the top of FoxNews.com not long after it was announced that Trump wants to make a prime time, televised address tomorrow night:

Merriam-Webster defines “spiel” as “a voluble line of often extravagant talk : PITCH.” In other words, P.T. Barnum-esque. Inadvertently or not, that sounds like a perfect description of what viewers are in for tomorrow evening. The Washington Post reports:

Tuesday’s speech shapes up as both a policy issue and a political stunt — an attempt by the president to persuade the public that his vision of a border wall trumps Democratic opposition to it.

According to The Post, it’s not even clear how many networks will air the address:

As of 3 p.m. Eastern time Monday, only the cable networks CNN, Fox News and Fox Business Network had confirmed that they would carry Trump’s speech. The major broadcast networks said they were considering the request or remained silent when asked for comment.

Someone at FoxNews.com realized that labeling the pitch as a “spiel” didn’t fit in with its Trump TV mission. The headline was subsequently changed: