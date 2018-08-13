“Former Bernie Sanders national staffer” and frequent Fox News guest who can be counted on to promote pro-Trump propaganda, Tezlyn Figaro, used most of her time in a discussion about Omarosa Manigault Newman to praise Donald Trump for hiring her.

Much of the discussion was devoted to trashing Manigault Newman who has turned on her former boss with a vengeance and written a tell-all book. Former Trump spokesperson Katrina Pierson let forth a lengthy attack on Manigault Newman’s book and her character before Figaro was asked to weigh in. It begged the question as to Trump’s judgment in hiring Omarosa (this was before his tweet today making it clear it was only because of her then-loyalty). But Figaro didn’t seem to think of it.

“In a weird way, you are the kind of Omarosa of the Bernie Sanders campaign,” host Steve Hilton said to Figaro. He said he was referring to the fact that her job was “racial justice coordinator.” But given that Figaro was booted out of the Sanders-inspired Our Revolution over her pro-Trump and anti-immigrant comments, there was a deeper similarity there.

Figaro began by saying that Omarosa had opened a Pandora’s box of charges and counter charges. But instead of questioning why Trump had hired a much-hated woman with no qualifications to serve in the White House – and given her the highest salary possible – Figaro spent the rest of the time allotted to her praising Trump for hiring Omarosa:

FIGARO: One thing that I did – and I know the left is going to kill me for saying this, but one thing I did appreciate what Donald Trump did was he took people that were on the campaign that were loyal to him to the White House. A lot of people disagreed with Omarosa going, didn’t understand, said she didn’t have the experience but he really was strong on saying “These were the people that rolled with me when no one else did,” which you rarely see in politics.

Apparently, little things like competence and ethics in a taxpayer-paid employee earning almost $180,000 mean as little to Figaro as they did to Trump.

Watch Figaro shill for Trump below, from the August 12, 2018 The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.