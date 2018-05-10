Kimberly Guilfoyle’s endless support for the P***y Grabber in Chief has won her the affection of his son, Donald Trump Jr. He’s the son who met with the Kremlin-tied Russian lawyer for dirt on Hillary Clinton, not the son who ripped off a children’s cancer charity.

Page Six reports that Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. have been dating “for a few weeks” while Junior is in the middle of divorcing his wife. They were recently spotted at the same party where Bill O'Reilly "joked" about wanting to choke CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

The new couple was seen arriving together at a party hosted by Bill White and Bryan Eure for President Trump’s new ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, on Sunday evening.

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle mingled with guests but stuck close to each other, and later left together, heading for a late dinner at Harry Cipriani on Fifth Avenue.

Guilfoyle seems to have a thing for men who have just separated from their wives. She was “good friends” with Anthony Scaramucci just as his marriage was dissolving, too.

Or maybe she just can’t resist a man with connections to Vladimir Putin?

Watch Guilfoyle openly prefer Putin to President Barack Obama below, from the August 26, 2014 The Five, via Media Matters.