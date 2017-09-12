Fox Business’ Elizabeth MacDonald seemed very annoyed that Miss Texas, Margana Wood, slammed Donald Trump over Charlottesville during the question portion of the Miss America contest Sunday. Not just for what Wood said but for saying it the night before the 9/11 anniversary and in the middle of Hurricane Irma and the Hurricane Harvey recovery.

In case you missed it Wood was asked to respond to Trump’s “very fine people on both sides” comment about the Charlottesville violence.

Wood called it “very obvious” that the killing of Heather Heyer, an anti-racism protester, was “a terrorist attack.”

Wood continued, “And I think that President Donald Trump should have made a statement earlier, addressing the fact and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now."

There were wild cheers as she spoke. But none came from MacDonald! On Monday, she hosted a bitch session about Wood on Fox Business. MacDonald even worked in a swipe at Disney while she was at it.

MACDONALD: First of all, that was an unusual question that came out of the blue. We’ve rarely seen that at beauty pageants, questions like that. Again, this happened on the eve of the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks and in the middle of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. A Miss America contestant, basically led by a question to attack President Trump. Now, the pageant aired on ABC, it’s owned by Disney. Disney stock took a big hit last week because investors questioned its content internet-streaming strategy.

MacDonald was joined by Bernard Kerik, introduced as the New York police chief during 9/11. She forgot to mention that he also pleaded guilty to eight felony charges, including tax fraud and lying to White House officials, and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Kerik called Wood a “young, immature kid” who “doesn’t know what the definition of terrorism is.” He also sneered that she should “Grow up.”

And, of course, that was a launch pad for an attack on the left.

KERIK: The whole politicizing – and that’s what this is, the left politicizing an event like this. It’s not necessary. You’re there for something else. Do what you’re there for. Get off of it.

Of course, Fox didn’t mind when conservative Miss USA, Kara McCullough, got political during her pageant.

But instead of reminding viewers, MacDonald murmured her agreement with Kerik off camera.

