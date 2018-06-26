Kimberly Guilfoyle’s romance with scandal-plagued Donald Trump Jr. proves she has no more ethics or decency than she did when The Five cohost worked to cover up Roger Ailes’ abusive tenure at Fox News.

From a June 24 article in Vanity Fair:

Newly minted couple Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle took their relationship public at the Montana Republican Party’s national convention in Billings on Friday, where the two shared a kiss after Trump Jr. gave a speech and announced he was taking his girlfriend fishing.

“Just as everyone else thanks their significant others, I got to thank Kimberly for coming out here. We’re going to take her fishing tomorrow, then shooting,” he said to the crowd, also noting that he hoped she could handle his rough-and-ready outdoorsy ways. “This is a miniature test to see if she really likes it, or if she’s going to pretend to like it, but either way we’re going to have a good time—or at least I will.”

Ex-prosecutor Guilfoyle is ignoring some serious questions about Trump Jr.’s character

Trump Jr., you may recall, is the Trump son who met with a Kremlin-tied Russian lawyer, hoping for dirt on Hillary Clinton. He’s also in a spot of trouble over the illegal practices of the Donald J. Trump Foundation. Trump Jr. also traffics in far-right conspiracy theories and has suggested he is “honored” to be associated with the Pepe the Frog symbol which is now a white nationalist meme. Oh, and he twice urged his millions of Twitter followers to vote on the wrong day.

But, hey, Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor, doesn’t seem so picky about ethics. She became “good friends” with Anthony Scaramucci during his brief tenor as White House director of communications just as his marriage was dissolving. She is also an open admirer of Russian President Vladimir Putin. And then there's her role in the sexual harassment scandals at Fox News.

Guilfoyle's disturbing history of whitewashing Roger Ailes' and others' sexual abuse at Fox News

Guilfoyle has persisted in calling Roger Ailes a “champion of women" despite a mountain of evidence to the contrary. As the sexual harassment scandal began to catch fire at Fox News, Guilfoyle suggested that then-colleague Gretchen Carlson’s bombshell lawsuit against Ailes, which started it all, was nothing more than retaliation for getting fired. In July, 2016, Guilfoyle went to TVNewser to promote a dubious vision of Fox News’ culture (my emphases added):

“If I see, hear, or experience anything that I feel is inappropriate you bet I’m going to speak up,” said Guilfoyle, who sees retaliation in Carlson’s motivation:

“This is a tough business and you’re asked to do a job. And part of doing that job is to rate and to do well and to perform and at certain points, when people are unable to do the job they’re hired to do, what happens is people are let go. Their contract is not renewed. This happens every day in this business and then what you see in certain situations like that is retaliatory and people get upset and disgruntled and take certain measures to express themselves.”

“Nobody believed this,” said Guilfoyle of the women she talked to at Fox last week, more than 30 she figures. “Nobody that I’ve spoken to said that this was their experience.

11 days later, Ailes was ousted after numerous women told investigators about “inappropriate conduct from Mr. Ailes while at Fox News,” as The New York Times reported.

In September, reporter Gabriel Sherman noted that what had been exposed was “both a culture of misogyny and one of corruption and surveillance, smear campaigns and hush money, with implications reaching far wider than one disturbed man at the top.”

Later, hosts Bill O’Reilly and Eric Bolling and reporter James Rosen were also ousted after allegations of sexual misconduct. Fox News contributor Tamara Holder reportedly received a $2.5 million settlement after she alleged she was sexually assaulted by the vice president of Fox News Latino.

Predictably, Guilfoyle never let the multiple allegations of sexual abuse against Donald Trump Sr. get in the way of slobbering over him on the air. Nor does she seem to mind that Junior once tweeted a “joke” about women prisoners and pedophile Jerry Sandusky.

Watch Guilfoyle miss the countdown to 2016 during her New Year’s Eve coverage for Fox because she was so busy swooning over the Trump family below.

UPDATE: A tweeter reminded me that Ailes reportedly called Guilfoyle a "Puerto Rican whore."