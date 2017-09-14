Joe Piscopo and Fox News host Neil Cavuto were very annoyed that celebrities in the Hand in Hand hurricane relief telethon talked climate change. Piscopo doesn’t believe in climate change but if it does exist, it’s Obama’s fault!

“How about just raising the money, helping the folks out in need and spare the lectures?” Cavuto said after playing clips of Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé and Stevie Wonder talking about the importance of dealing with climate change during the telethon. Then, Cavuto introduced “comedian and my friend Joe Piscopo” to pile on.

“Was that really necessary?” Cavuto groused to Piscopo. “Whatever your views on climate change, whatever your views on all the other political dustups we’ve had. What did you think?”

Piscopo then suggested that if there is such a thing as climate change, it must be Obama’s fault for not solving the problem:

PISCOPO: Give me a break. Raise the money, be grateful, and this time, with all the trouble that’s been going on, Neil: Texas, Florida, the news coming out of Florida just today - can’t you just put the politics aside? Plus, the argument isn’t authentic. It’s a flawed theory because the climate change regulations were in play for the last eight years. So if you’re going to blame anybody, let’s blame who was there the last eight years. I’m just saying, and I don’t want to blame anybody, let’s raise the money. […] We’re so sick of the lectures man, and that’s why I think the president got elected.

That sounds pretty political.

Cavuto did not object

Watch the science denial below from the September 13, 2017 Your World.